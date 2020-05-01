A stray showers today with more sunshine this weekend

RIVER LEVELS

James River at Buchanan: Is in action stage and should continue to recede today.

James River at Lick Run: Is in action stage and should continue to recede today.

Dan River at South Boston: Expected to reach minor flooding by early Friday afternoon and crest Saturday morning.

FRIDAY

We'll end up with a mix of clouds and some sunshine with a few stray showers still possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend forecast looks amazing with increasing sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs climb back into the mid 70s Saturday and possibly even some lower 80s high for some on Sunday. Rain chances could return as soon as late Sunday evening.

MONDAY

Another fairly nice sunny day with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Our high will climb well into the 70s.

TUESDAY

More clouds roll in with a better chance for a few showers across the region. Our high in Tuesday will be a little cooler in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for afternoon showers. High temperatures hold in the 60s.

