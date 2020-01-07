A timeline of Tuesday morning's snow potential

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect this morning from 7AM - 4PM. Light snow accumulations are expected to affect the morning and midday commute.

TUESDAY

A disturbance will quickly move through the area through the first half of the day. A brief period of sleet/snow is possible for areas mainly along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. More rain mixing with sleet and snow's expected toward the Piedmont. This will NOT be a major winter event, but may bring some slick spots for some area.

TIMING: Sleet and snow mix is possible first in far southwest VA around 5-7am, spreading north along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway (I-81 corridor) between 7am - 9am. The snow continues to move northeast toward Central VA, Rockbridge and the Shenendoah Valley after 9am.

AMOUNTS: These will vary from place to place based on amount and ground temperatures. Generally, we are looking at a coating to 2" mainly in the grassy areas, with the higher totals in the mountains and far Southwest VA. Some areas north of I64 may see as much as 2-4" with higher amounts toward Snowshoe mountain resort.

ROANOKE, LYNCHBURG, SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, LEXINGTON

An inch or less in the grassy areas

BLACKSBURG, WYTHEVILLE, BLUEFIELD, GILES

1-2" possible, mostly in the grassy areas

WESTERN CRAIG, ALLEGHANY, HIGHLAND, BATH

1-3" possible with locally higher amounts possible.

ROADS: Roads will mainly be wet and travel will be possible, just watch for slick spots.

LATE TUESDAY

Highs only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Any precipitation will quickly exit between lunchtime and 2pm. Skies will start clearing with increasing breezes late in the day. We turn quite windy by Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Sunny and seasonable conditions will return by midweek with highs in the 40s. Wednesday will likely see gusty winds through the day.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Models are showing another wet system pulling in mild and rainy conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is the start of a very wet pattern that brings rain every few days.

