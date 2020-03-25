A wet start followed by a cool day

Watch out for wet road conditions and patchy fog as you head out this morning.

WEDNESDAY

Areas of fog is possible through early morning. The first half of Wednesday looks showery with any steadier rain exiting by our morning commute. Cloudy skies will linger into the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Look for a period of much drier weather from Wednesday night into Thursday with an area of high pressure building in. Temperatures return to the 60s on Thursday, with even warmer weather by Friday, climbing to the mid 70s under variably cloudy skies.

A backdoor front will move in Friday night with scattered showers possible.

THE WEEKEND

After a few morning showers early Saturday, clouds will stick around with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

By Sunday, aside from a stray shower/storm, the day appears partly sunny with warmer highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK

We return to more of a typical early-Spring pattern at the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s. We;ll see more sunshine Monday & Tuesday.

