A year later, motive of Virginia mass shooting still unclear

Last year's rampage at a Virginia Beach city government building was the latest in a string of high-profile mass shootings.

As the tragedy nears its one-year anniversary Sunday, some victims’ family members say it has effectively been forgotten after the national spotlight moved on to other mass killings, and more recently has been all but eclipsed by the coronavirus pandemic.

That leaves less pressure on authorities to provide definitive answers about why their loved ones died, they say.

The shooter’s motive officially is still a mystery a year after he shot dead 12 people before being killed by police.

