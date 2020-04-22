AMBER ALERT: two 6-year-olds and one toddler missing

Roanoke County Police are searching for three children believed to have been abducted by their parents.

Police say that the children a possibly in danger.

Emma Allison, 6, Cameron Allison, 6, and Colin Allsion, 18 months, were reported missing when Roanoke County Social Services attemped to serve a court ordered child removal and their parents refused to give their location or allow CPS to access the children.

The parents are identified as:

• John Allison, white male, 5'9”, 175 lbs., with blond hair and brown eyes. He is charged with 3 counts of Abduction.

• Ruby Allison, white female, 5'3”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She is charged with 3 counts of Abduction.

Authorities believe that the parents have taken the children outside of Virginia.

They may be traveling in the following vehicles:

•2006 maroon 4-door Cadillac with tag number VMN 8238

•1999 maroon Chevy Suburban with tag number VVU 3796

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-777-8798 or 540-777-8799

