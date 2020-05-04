AMBER Alert canceled; abducted Virginia three-year-old found safe

UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the kidnapped girl has been found safe and the alert has been canceled.

Police have not released further information. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that took place May 4, 2020 at 8:24 a.m.

Police say the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last reported seen at Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg.

The victim, according to police, is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza. She is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes. She is three years old, three feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. She was last reported seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.

The girl is believed to have been abducted by her biological father, Jose Edin Reyes-Paz. He is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, and was last reported seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.

He has ties to the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area, as well as to California, according to police.

Police don't have a vehicle description so far.

For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit vaamberalert.com.

