AT&T giving 20-percent bonuses to union employees

AT&T is paying 20% bonuses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says, "As a communications company, we are dedicated to keeping essential services running – and especially during this critical time. Healthcare providers, our FirstNet first responders, businesses and consumers depend on us to stay connected."

The company says until further notice, it will pay the bonus, above the regular hourly base rate of pay, to its union employees, whether they are working from home or at their regular job locations.

AT&T Coronavirus Efforts

In a statement, the company says, "We appreciate our employees’ commitment to our customers - and to each other – and we are grateful to them for the incredible work they are doing to support our country."

