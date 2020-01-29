Aaron Hernandez's fiancee speaks out on documentary series

The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez spoke publicly for the first time since the release of a documentary series examining his life more than two years after he killed himself in his prison cell.

Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, said in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning that she had been unaware the late New England Patriots tight end was bisexual.

Jenkins said she “would not have loved him differently” if he had told her.

Jenkins said she was offered compensation to be interviewed by the producers of the Netflix documentary but declined and was not interviewed.