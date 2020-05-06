Absentee voting at all-time high in Lynchburg

Absentee ballots are at an all-time high in Lynchburg in anticipation for the municipal elections May 19.

The Registrar’s office says about 50 percent of votes this election are absentee.

That's more than 3,000 absentee ballots compared to 125 in the 2016 election.

The Registrar says they’ve gotten about 1,800 ballots back. “So we have another two weeks to receive your ballot, people can mail that back or they can bring it back here and drop it off, the thing is, we can only accept their ballot, not a friend’s ballot, not a spouse's ballot," said Christine Gibbons, the Director of Lynchburg Elections.

The deadline to apply for absentee voting is Tuesday, May 12.

Absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m. on May 19.

All precincts will be open May 19 with extra safety measures in place.

