Abundant sunshine today with warmer weather through the weekend

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Drier weather returns for the rest of the week along with warmer temperatures. We'll also notice a gusty northwest wind this afternoon in the 20-35mph range. Highs are back in the 60s Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine.

WEEKEND

We'll end up with partly to mostly sunny conditions both days with an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday. Highs this weekend will climb into the lower 70s.

MONDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with an increased chance of showers late in the day. Our high climbs into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We continue our chances of showers as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s.

