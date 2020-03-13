Academy Center of the Arts postpones performances

Keeping in line with public health guidelines regarding the coronavirus risks, the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has postponed all public performances through April 15, 2020.

According to a release from the Academy, educational classes have also been suspended for the next two weeks. The moves have been made in the interest of the welfare of patrons, staff, volunteers and performers.

Gallery spaces are staying open during this period. The Academy asks in their release that the public consider donating the value of their tickets to the postponed performances back to them pointing to the large portion of their annual revenue event attendance makes up. They mention that funds like these help them to continually impact the community.

Employees at the Academy Center of the Arts (600 Main St.) box office will refund ticketholders beginning March 24 at their point of purchase.

"The Academy will continue to monitor the situation closely and update all ticket holders as it evolves," the release states. People looking for information are asked to visit their website, Facebook and Instagram.

You may also call 434-846-8499.

