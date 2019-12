An accident that is leaving drivers with six miles of delays Monday has also closed I-81S in part of Rockbridge County, according to VDOT.

The incident is located near mile marker 193 at 1.7 miles south of Junction US-11 Exit 195.

The South left shoulder, left lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.

A detour can be accessed off of I-81S exit 195 to US-11 to I-64 and back on at I-81S exit 191.

