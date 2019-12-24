US-220 North in Henry County open after accident

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, and lanes are back open.

UPDATE: The right lane has reopened after an accident on US-220 North in Henry County.

The left land and left shoulder are still closed.

ORIGINAL: An accident has all northbound lanes closed on US-220 in Henry County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The accident is in the vicinity of the ramp at William F. Stone Highway, near Fieldale.

Drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.