A vehicle accident in Rockbridge County left one sheriff's vehicle damaged Tuesday morning.

An accident took place on Route 60 near Buena Vista just after 6 a.m., temporarily blocking some traffic.

The Chief Deputy for Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office told WDBJ7 a deputy was rear-ended during a stop.

He said," The deputy is okay; the car is not."

There are no injuries known at this time.

