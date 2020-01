Roanoke County dispatch says crews are working a crash near KFC on Electric Road.

The first call came in just before 5 p.m. with reports of a car had hit a pole and was on fire. Dispatch also says crews are responding to reports of live wires down in the area.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is still unknown if anyone was hurt.

WDBJ7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

