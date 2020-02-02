Adam Levine relieved halftime show stress is behind Maroon 5

A noticeably relaxed Adam Levine took the stage with Maroon 5 for a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami.

The frontman told the crowd Saturday he was relieved the pressures of the halftime show are behind him. He said he was happy to “kick back and hang out" and be "somewhat away from the madness."

Maroon 5 headlined last year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

Levine held up Kobe Bryant's jersey during the show at the Miami Heat's home arena and dedicated an emotional rendition of “Memories" to the late basketball star during the encore. Dan + Shay opened the show, with a surprise appearance from Demi Lovato.