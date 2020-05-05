Advance Auto Parts restructures, eliminates and relocates some Roanoke jobs

About 100 Advance Auto Parts positions from Roanoke and Raleigh, NC are being eliminated or relocated as of August 14.

That's according to a company spokesperson, who says, “Over the past few years, Advance has simplified and modernized a number of processes and tools that have allowed us to consolidate resources and operate our business more efficiently. As a result, we have restructured our Accounting organization, which unfortunately will impact approximately 100 Team Members total from both our Raleigh and Roanoke offices."

He continues, "This was not an easy decision nor a reflection on the tremendous work of our impacted Team Members. We are grateful for their dedication and years of service to Advance.”

Advance Auto Parts originated in Roanoke in 1932, but announced in 2018 it was moving its headquarters to Raleigh.

