"Adventure Dog" program helping pups find new homes

Over the last couple months, the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office has been participating in the "Adventure Dog" program at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. They get the chance to take a dog out into the community for the day with the goal of getting them adopted.

Lucas lives at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection with about 90 other dogs. Thursday, it was his turn to spend the day with Sergeant Chad Beheler with Roanoke County Sheriff's Office. His first stop was Back Creek Elementary to get some love from the kids.

"You know, the kids enjoy seeing them,the principles, the administrators, everyone really enjoys seeing him. For the most part, all the dogs we've had have been extremely well behaved," said Sgt. Beheler.

RCACP Director Melinda Rector says giving the dogs this opportunity can help them in more ways than one.

"When you get a dog out of the shelter and you give them that one-on-one time it makes their stress level go way down and it's just a happier, healthier dog," said Rector.

Lucas is Sergeant Beheler's third Adventure dog, and so far all of them have been adopted. The last one, Buddy, was adopted by a deputy at the sheriff's office.

"Buddy just took a liking to him and sat in the room with Deputy Dixon for three or four hours straight and wouldn't leave his side, and that meant a lot and now he has him at his house," said Sgt. Beheler.

By being a part of this program, it has made Sergeant Beheler want to adopt.

"That's one of the things this program has changed about me, is seeing the dogs that are here in the shelter and seeing the service that they provide and the help they need," he said.

If you or anyone you know is interested in adopting Lucas or any of his furry friends, you can stop by the Regional Center for Animal Care and protection Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

