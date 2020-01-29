Advocates urge support for quail in Rockbridge

A landscape of neat farm fields is something we often see. But some folks would like to see them be a little less tidy.

“We are just flat-out killing the natural grasses and all of the natural way things once were,” Ben Klimczak of Rockbridge Quail Forever explained.

It’s all about quail. You know, the little birds that make the “Bob White” call.

“A lot of folks imprint on quail, in my world, from my perspective, from the movie Bambi," said John Wallace, Regional Director of Quail Forever. "They see those little topknot quail, which are more of your Western species.”

It turns out the quail are a good marker for a healthy environment.

“Quail is a keystone species," Wallace said. "If you provide quality habitat for quail, you have quality habitat for all wildlife.”

“We’ve inhabited their space, we’ve changed our farming methods and we’ve taken away that habitat, thus taking away that bird,” said Klimczak.

So what they’re thinking is to make things a little less tidy in the back forty.

“Quail live typically in upland fields, open fields," according to Wallace. "Hopefully, we’re going to be working on converting some of our pastures into more wildlife-friendly grazing programs.”

“Just go back to the way it used to be," said Klimczak. "It worked just fine then.”

Leaving cover for a bird that not only provides a hunting adventure, but serves as a marker for a healthy habitat.

“It isn’t extinct yet," said Klimczak. "So we’re not bringing back something that doesn’t exist. We’re just giving it a home again.”

