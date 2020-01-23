Advocates want to make Virginia an abortion 'safe haven'

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 12:35 PM, Jan 23, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ7) - With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states.

Pro-choice groups are pushing to undo Republican-backed laws including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and requirements for ultrasound and counseling.

A Senate committee passed that bill Thursday, a day after a House committee advanced that chamber's version.

Abortion opponents argue the laws protect a pregnant woman's health and safety and are prudent given the gravity of the decision to obtain an abortion.

 