After workers test positive for coronavirus, construction stops at Cave Spring High School

Construction at Cave Spring High School is facing a 2-week delay after three workers tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Troy Smith, President of Avis Construction said the company "immediately took action" upon learning of the positive cases. All interior work was stopped, and exterior workers were told to suit up with masks and gloves as they continue roofing and grading.

"I want to thank Avis for doing the right thing, said Roanoke County Schools Spokesperson Chuck Lionberger. "This delay will not have any significant impact on the overall completion of the project."

Lionberger notes that after a rough start, construction at Cave Spring High sprinted ahead over winter, thanks to good weather. The governor's order to close schools also, ironically, gave the project another boost, because without students, crews could begin digging up the parking lot and removing mobile classrooms ahead of schedule.

"We still anticipate that later this summer we'll be moving in and getting everything ready for the start of this school year," he said.

As for parents who might be worried about coronavirus lingering inside the school building, Lionberger says there's "nothing to be concerned about at all." The CDC, WHO and others all agree the virus can only survive on surfaces for a few days at most. After that, it will be safe for anyone to return to campus.

As of Wednesday, construction is scheduled to resume May 11.