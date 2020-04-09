Agencies collaborate to create map of pet food pantries in the state

Because of the general shutdown, many folks may have a harder time trying to feed their families. That might also include their pets.

That's why the Humane Society has partnered with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer services to come up with a map of pet food pantries across the state.

Molly Armus, Virginia State Director, Humane Society of the U.S., told WDBJ7 Thursday that to ensure the well being of your pets, they also recommend creating a pet preparedness plan. Especially in the case that you may become ill or unable to care for them.

"Any records of the animal so ensuring that you know, what vaccines are up to date, if they're on any medication, what type of food they have, if there's any special diet requirements," she said, adding, "the name and information of who would be able to take care of their pet in case of an emergency."

Local shelters are pantries are available to help. But Armus said they themselves need help too. They ask you consider donating money or food, since many of their fundraising opportunities have been canceled.