Agriculture art in Craig county a reminder the world is greater than COVID-19

Craig County resident Cat White has turned 11 acres of open fields in the Simmonsville area into a reminder that the world is greater than COVID-19.

"I always wondered what I could do with a bunch of open fields," White said. "Last year I wanted to do something for a family member and came up with a unique idea."

White started cutting images into the fields in different locations. First, her family member's name, then his favorite basketball team logo, and even a giant Snoopy. "He got a kick out of it and I believe the neighbors did also."

The World>COVID was Cat's first attempt at artwork in 2020. "I wanted something to make people staying at home remember they are not alone, we can get through this."

