Airman surprises sister at Virginia elementary school

It was quite the surprise for an elementary school student Monday at Callaway Elementary School in Callaway.

Photo courtesy Callaway Elementary School

It had been a year since the girl had seen her brother, Airman First Class Trevor Fox, who dropped by the school to surprise her. Video was posted on the school's Facebook page.

Fox also attended Callaway, and is now stationed at California's Davis Montham Air Force Base.

His sister said, “My Christmas has been completed!”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.