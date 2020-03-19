Alarm keeps men from getting away with money from attempted robbery

Danville Police are asking for help finding two people who tried to rob a Food Lion store late Wednesday.

Police say at 11:30 p.m., employees at the store on W. Main Street had just closed the store when two masked men wearing long coats forced the employees back inside. One showed a gun and ordered an employee to open the safe. Before that could happen, the alarm went off and the men ran from the store empty-handed, leaving the employees unhurt.

One man was wearing a hooded camo jacket, olive pants, tan boots, black gloves and a mask. The second was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and a mask.

Police are asking anyone with home surveillance equipment in the area surrounding Ballou Park Shopping Center to review it and contact police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.