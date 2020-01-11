Albemarle Co. restaurant listed on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’

An Albemarle County restaurant is on Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in the country.

Croby’s Urban Viddles on Mill Creek Drive received the No. 60 spot on the online list for 2020.

“We collaborate all the time, and we're always coming up with new things in the back. That's what sets us apart: We don't stay stale, we're always trying new things,” Owner Shannon Campbell said.

Lots of people have had a hand in the restaurant's success. You could say it's a family affair: “My mom and aunt moved from South Carolina to work here, the girls work here too, and the people on our crew have become our family,” Campbell said.

After working at Croby’s for a year, you’re officially a part of the family and get to put your hand stamp on the wall.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.