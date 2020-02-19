Alert for missing Fairfax senior

A senior alert has been issued for William Shaw, 85, of Fairfax, Virginia.

Shaw is described as a while man who is 6'1" weighing 225 pounds with grey eyes and grey hair. Shaw was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Shaw was last seen driving a 2008 white Toyota Sienna at Clara Barton Road. Shaw's vehicle has Virginia registration.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

The Fairfax Police Department is asking anyone with information on Shaw's whereabouts to contact them at 1-703-691-2131.