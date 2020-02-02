Alexa, read me a story: Audio content for kids on the rise

Audio content for kids is on the rise, but navigating all the audiobooks, podcasts and music can be a chore for parents.

One-stop platforms carrying all three are popping up. That's driven in part by a bump in podcast listening. Spotify launched a new ad-free app, Spotify Kids, as a free extension for premium family subscribers.

Not yet available in the U.S., it's packed with singalongs, soundtracks and stories. Pinna is among the latest to launch ad-free with a variety of content, including selections it produces itself.

Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited allows parents to customize a child’s experience without ads.