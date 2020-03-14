All Carroll Co. Public School students to receive free meals during closing around coronavirus

Beginning Monday, all children ages 2-18 will be given free meals from Carroll County Public Schools.

According to a Carroll County VA Public Schools Facebook page post, there are no eligibility requirements. Bagged meals will be available from 12 noon- 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 using a drive-thru set up at each school. At this time, lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning can be picked up.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, food will be delivered using the regular bus routes. People are asked to meet the bus at the regular stop. Breakfast and lunch will be picked up at the same time, and be free through March 27.

Specific times for deliveries will be shared with parents early each week.

