All students of Montgomery Co. Public Schools to receive free meals during closing around coronavirus

Montgomery County Public Schools will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students during the range of days the schools remain closed.

According to a post shared by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, beginning Monday, breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time at each regular bus stop.

People picking up meals should arrive at the usual bus stop four hours later than the regular pick up time for school days. There are no special eligibility restrictions for any student to receive the free meals.

