Alleghany County deputy injured in crash

Alleghany County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Morris was injured in a car accident Tuesday night, December 17.

Morris was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County approximately 10:30 p.m. after transporting an injured dog to a veterinarian for emergency treatment.

Morris sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office. He was admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Virginia State Police investigated the incident, and the driver of the other vehicle was charged with a traffic violation.

