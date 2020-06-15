Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center reopens

Businesses and restaurants in Clifton Forge are beginning to reopen.

Among them is the gallery for the Alleghany Highalnds Arts and Crafts Center.

They had been completely closed since March, but are now open with additional precautions against COVID, and plan to start their annual kids summer camp shortly.

"We're going to have session one of Art Camp on June 22," said Center Executive Director Connie Baker. "And we have a limited number of kids coming, we're keeping them at eight and continuing to do safe practices while the kids are here. Second session will be in July."

The first session is already sold out, but places in later sessions are still open.

