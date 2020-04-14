Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce opens drop off points

In Alleghany County, the community is pulling together to help shut in seniors during the time of social distancing

As part of a larger program to bring food and other supplies to them, the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce has organized drop off points at the visitors center, the Covington police Department, Clifton Forge Police Department and other locations to collect toilet paper, paper towels, soap, hand sanitizer & disinfecting wipes.

They will be distributed as needed along with meals that are already being delivered by the M-3 Militia and Salvation Army.

