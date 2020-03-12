WDBJ7 looks at allergy symptoms vs. COVID-19 symptoms

We wanted to talk with health officials about the difference in symptoms between the coronavirus and common allergies.

Allergy symptoms include itchy eyes, itchy nose, sneezing, runny nose and coughing. Doctors say allergies do not cause fever, which could be a sign of the coronavirus.

"Allergies started early this year because of the warm winter, but as the season progresses, it's going to get worse. In the spring, we typically see trees," Christina Abraham, Physician and Allergist at Allergy & Asthma Clinic, said.

Other symptoms of the coronavirus include dry cough, shortness of breath, headache, and fatigue.

