Power restored: Crash puts thousands in the dark

UPDATE: The lights are back on for neighbors in Northwest Roanoke.

Appalachian Power said repairs were made and power has been restored to all customers Saturday.

A vehicle crash caused the outage around 8 p.m., according to Roanoke County Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 3,200 customers are without power Saturday night in Northwest Roanoke.

A driver crashed into a guy-wire holding up a power pole along Green Ridge Road causing the outage, according to Roanoke County Police.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The outage began at 8:10 pm and is expected to last until 4:30 in the morning Sunday, Appalachian Power said.

Follow the Appalachian Power outage map for additional updates.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.