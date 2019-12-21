Power restored: Crash puts thousands in the dark

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- UPDATE: The lights are back on for neighbors in Northwest Roanoke.
Appalachian Power said repairs were made and power has been restored to all customers Saturday.
A vehicle crash caused the outage around 8 p.m., according to Roanoke County Police.
ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 3,200 customers are without power Saturday night in Northwest Roanoke.
A driver crashed into a guy-wire holding up a power pole along Green Ridge Road causing the outage, according to Roanoke County Police.
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The outage began at 8:10 pm and is expected to last until 4:30 in the morning Sunday, Appalachian Power said.
Follow the Appalachian Power outage map for additional updates.
