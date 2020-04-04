Almost no lines at Roanoke Walmarts, despite new customer limits

Starting Saturday, Walmart is limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores. This is to maintain social distancing and public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores are allowing no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a time. That's around 20% of a store's capacity.

WDBJ7 stopped by a few Roanoke area Walmarts around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, but we didn't see anyone waiting in lines.

Next week, Walmart will only allow one-way movement through each aisle inside, using floor markers.

