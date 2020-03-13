Altavista Police investigating early-morning armed robbery

The Altavista Police Department is investigating an early-morning armed robbery that took place at the Quality Inn Suites Friday.

Just after 1 a.m., a black male robbed the hotel clerk at gunpoint. He left with an undisclosed amount of money, in a late model burgundy Dodge Challenger.

The man is described as being approximately 5'9'', with dark skin and dred-locks pulled together with a rubber band. He was wearing a royal blue UCLA hoodie.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425, Campbell County Dispatch at 434-332-9574 or Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

