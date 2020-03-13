Altavista begins Adopt-a-Street program to keep community clean

One hometown in our area wants its citizens to get involved in public works.

Altavista has fired up its own Adopt-a-Street program.

They want people to get involved with keeping the streets around town clean.

The commitment would mean doing cleanups four times per year.

They also say the program is a great way to build relationships.

"Over the last few months we've noticed that there's been an excess of trash on public streets and on the town's right of ways. So we have been doing a campaign to clean up Altavista," said Sharon Williams, Altavista Director of Community Development.

They plan to put up signage for folks who participate.

Anyone who wants to sign up can call Altavista Public Works.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.