Altavista park gets new equipment

Shreve Park has new playground equipment installed.

The new equipment replaces the old set that had seen its lifespan.

The park now also has some new benches and other structures.

"It involved just updating, creating some handicap-accessible features, providing some shade, some benches for parents. So it's a good little project that we wanted to undertake this year," said Waverly Coggsdale, Altavista Town Manager.

The town also wants to place a new bridge at the entrance.

They say they plan to have that done in the next six months.

