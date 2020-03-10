Altavista park upgrades set to be complete in May

One park in Altavista will see the final phase of a project complete soon.

Bedford Avenue Park recently had its tennis court redone. That portion of the project was completed in the fall.

The town wanted to install sidewalks, as well, but weather delays pushed that back until spring.

"We really didn't have sidewalks for ADA, for handicap accessibility, and so we put that in so the people could easily get to the park, playground equipment if somebody has a special need," said David Garrett, Altavista Director of Public Works.

The sidewalk construction will begin in April.

They are set to be complete in the middle of May.

