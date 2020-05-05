Altavista provides business tax relief

The town of Altavista will provide tax relief to their local businesses.

WDBJ7 photo

The town unanimously voted to provide business professional occupational license relief.

The relief is good for up to $500.

Any businesses that have already submitted their taxes for this year will receive a refund.

Others will see a reduction before they pay.

"The COVID-19 pandemic may threaten the economic security - possibly the sustainability - of our businesses, and they wanted to do something to show the businesses how much they appreciate them," said Tobie Shelton, Altavista finance director.

Staff hope to have refunds mailed by the end of this week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

