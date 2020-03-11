Altavista seeks SMART SCALE funding to increase safety around school

"I think they say third time's a charm, so we'll go with that," said Altavista Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale.

WDBJ7 photo

Coggsdale feels the luck on his side.

He also feels the traffic concerns at the Altavista Elementary School.

"We've had some situations where edges, shoulders of the road are being used and it creates a dangerous situation," said Coggsdale.

Coggsdale and the town have tried to secure funding from VDOT's SMART SCALE program to make the area around the school safer.

Two applications in the past were not accepted, mainly because of high costs to move utilities.

This time might be different with Dominion Energy doing a project of their own in the area.

"That's a project they were gonna do and then when it came to our attention it was like, well that might help us with our SMART SCALE project," said Coggsdale.

If funding is secured, this lane on the east side of the school would look different.

The project would extend the lane down beyond the school and create two-way traffic, different from the current exit-only.

A long turn lane would also exist in front of the school.

For Coggsdale, he keeps pushing for the project for one reason:

"I just think it's a key to safety in that area. There's a lot of traffic in that area with the school there. It's a direct route into town. I think it would be a good project that would increase safety," said Coggsdale.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.