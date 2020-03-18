Altavista undergoes project to change street lights

The Town of Altavista will convert many of their streetlights to LED lights.

They aim to replace 125 heads over the course of five years.

It costs $1,200 to replace each of those fixtures.

However, the town says the switch will help the environment and lower long-term energy costs.

"They are brighter. Plus the heads we have now, the old heads are fading, they're turning yellow-looking. And so it looks a whole lot more pleasing to the eye," said David Garrett, director of public works.

The lights also aim more toward the street, which will increase visibility.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.