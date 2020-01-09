Altavista woman found guilty of murder for husband's 2016 death

An Altavista woman may spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her husband.

A Campbell County jury found Kimberly Barksdale guilty Thursday on counts of first degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, following a two-day trial. For the murder charge, jurors recommended a sentence of life in prison.

Barksdale was arrested following the death of her husband, Todd Barksdale, in October 2016. WDBJ7 reported at the time that Todd and Kimberly Barksdale were married, but legally separated.

Jurors also recommended Barksdale spend an additional three years in prison for her firearms conviction.

