Alumni seek restoration of Bedford County school's original name

As she looks through an old yearbook, Pat Hogue recalls fond memories as a student at Susie Gibson High School.

"It was a very special time," Hogue said with a smile, looking at her junior class photograph. "It was a family atmosphere."

Susie Gibson High School was built during a time of segregation. It was the high school for Bedford County's African American students from the mid 1950's until classes were fully integrated in 1970.

"The teachers really cared," Hogue said of the school's educators. "They wanted you to succeed and do your very best."

The school's namesake, Susie G. Gibson, was herself a longtime educator. She supervised and advocated for Bedford County's African American schools until her death in 1949.

"She was in charge of all of them," said Jennifer Thomson, education director for the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library. "She would go around to the different schools (and ask) how's it going? Are you teaching English? Are you teaching math? Any problems?"

The former Susie Gibson High School is still standing. It's now called "Bedford Science and Technology Center" and serves as a vocational and technical education school.

The building's auditorium still carries Gibson's name, but Hogue says that's not enough.

"It doesn't say Susie G. It just says Gibson," Hogue explained, referring to the Gibson Memorial Auditorium. "What Gibson are you talking about? We ourselves know, but does the community and people at large know?"

A state historical marker was recently approved and will soon be erected in front of the school to explain its past. In conjunction with that honor, Hogue and members of the Susie Gibson alumni association want the full name of their alma mater's namesake restored to the building.

"Since she was such a prominent figure, we just think putting her name back on the building would denote that for her," Hogue said of Gibson.

Hogue and others plan to request the name change during Thursday night's meeting of the Bedford County School Board.

