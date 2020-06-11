Amazement Square creates STEAM kits to encourage learning

Amazement Square has an initiative to keep kids learning even while at home.

They've created what they call "Think-N-Tinks." They're kits designed to help educate kids.

The kits are geared toward science, history, electricity and art.

They can be bought for $10.53 each.

"As an initiative, we began Amazement Square Anywhere so we can support education at home with families so they can engage with their kids," said Ashley Humphrey, school program coordinator. "So even though our doors are not open, we do have resources so families can have fun and learn while they're at home."

They say they plan on releasing additional themed kits in the future.

Amazement Square is set to open next Wednesday.

