Amber Alert: Girl age 3 abducted in Florida, police say

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 3-year-old last seen in central Florida.

The Apopka Police Department said Madeline Mejia was last wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes. She’s 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Madeline has been abducted and was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates, police said. The vehicle’s windows are lightly tinted.

The vehicle was being driven by a White-Hispanic male wearing a blue shirt and jeans. He has long brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information about the abduction can call Apopka police at 407-703-1757.

