Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas girl

Have you seen 7-month-old Serenity Berry?

This photo shows 7-month-old Serenity Berry. (Source: Irving Police Department)

Officials believe that she is in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities believe she is with her mother, Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35. She is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with a Texas license plate number of MPG8642.

Bridges is 5′9″ and weighs 280 pounds. She has braided black hair with brown highlights. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jean tights.

Serenity is 30 inches long and 22 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, diamond stud earrings and was wearing a white onesie.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Irving Police Department at 972-237-1010.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.