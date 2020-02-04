American Heart Association Go Red for Women campaign aims to end female heart disease and stroke

The American Heart Association wants everyone to dispel the myth that heart disease is an "older men disease."

According to the movement's website, the year 2004 was a sparkplug for action, as cardiovascular disease had been killing almost 500,000 women each year and was the #1 cause of female deaths.

Programs meant to raise the social awareness of these issues frequently incorporate the organization's red dress campaign as the symbol of support.

According to the American Heart Association website, "funds allow us to help women by offering educational programs, advancing women’s understanding about their risk for heart disease and providing tools and motivation to help women reduce their risk to protect their health" and "more than 200,000 healthcare provider offices have received Go Red For Women educational tools to use with patients."

