Amherst Co. authorities arrest eight, seven more wanted on drug charges

AMHERST CO., Va. (WDBJ7)-- A collection of eight people have been arrested following a June 9 Amherst County grand jury indictment of 15 people on 27 drug charges.
Those charged are as follows:
"Ralph Wayne Jamerson – (3 counts) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
Nathan Coker – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
Christopher Purvis- (2 Counts) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
Gerald Inman – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited, 100-200 Grams
Tyler Dalton – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
Mitchell Drain - (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
Daniel Childress – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited
John Keith Hines – (2 Counts) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited"
