Amherst Co. authorities arrest eight, seven more wanted on drug charges

A collection of eight people have been arrested following a June 9 Amherst County grand jury indictment of 15 people on 27 drug charges.

Those charged are as follows:

"Ralph Wayne Jamerson – (3 counts) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

Nathan Coker – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

Christopher Purvis- (2 Counts) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

Gerald Inman – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited, 100-200 Grams

Tyler Dalton – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

Mitchell Drain - (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

Daniel Childress – (1 Count) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited

John Keith Hines – (2 Counts) § 18.2-248. Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited"

